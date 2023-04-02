Airport registration system goes paperless

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) will stop the use of paper-based departure cards and instead opt for the government’s online registration system.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced on Friday that they would expand the government’s eTravel system starting April 15 to lessen the requirements of departing passengers.

“The eTravel platform will soon be used for both arriving and departing passengers,” Tansingco said.

“Travelers no longer have to fill out departure cards, and instead may log in the online portal prior to their flight,” he added.

“Departing passengers may log in to the platform not later than 72 hours to not later than three hours from the scheduled time of their flight,” the BI said in a statement.

eTravel is a platform that was initially launched in December 2021 to harmonize government data collection processes. On May 1, paper-based registrations will be obsolete in Philippine airports or local and international travels.

—JACOB LAZARO

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP