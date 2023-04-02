Demolition of Mandaue skywalk complete; road again passable to motorists

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The demolition of the damaged skywalk along M.C. Briones Street in Barangay Maguikay in Mandaue City was already complete.

The national highway was again reopened to motorists early on Sunday, April 2, or a day ahead of its original schedule on Monday, April 3.

“Pwede na kaagi-an sa mga motorista ang dan MC Briones sa Barangay Maguikay human totally gi-demolish na ang skywalk,” the Mandaue City government said in an advisory released by the City Public Information Office on Sunday.

(Motorists can again pass by MC Briones in Barangay Maguikay after the skywalk was demolished.)

“Gihimo ang demolisyon sa skywalk alang sa kaluwasan ug seguridad sa katawhan,” part of the advisory read.

(The demolition of the skywalk was made for the safety and security of the public.)

M.C Briones Street was closed from pedestrians and vehicles on Thursday afternoon, March 30. Vehicular traffic was rerouted from the area to prevent untoward incidents.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said in an earlier interview that the Skywalk was already very weak and dangerous after it was hit by a refrigerated van.

