TEAM implements rerouting after Maguikay skywalk incurs damage

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu- – The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is implementing a rerouting on some of the city’s roads due to the damaged skywalk in Barangay Maguikay.

The TEAM in its advisory posted on its Facebook page said that the rerouting was implemented at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

TEAM operations head Arnold Malig-on, led the rerouting of vehicles after a portion of M. C. Briones Street was closed due to the damaged Maguikay skywalk.

The road closure starts from the traffic light at the corner of U. N. Avenue and M. C. Briones, particularly near Pacific Mall, up to the corner of G. Ouano Street or near KFC.

Here are the following routes advised by TEAM that drivers may take:

For northbound vehicles, they may take G. Ouano Street from M. C. Briones Street then left turn to S. B. Cabahug Street.

Another alternative route is from M. C. Briones Street right turn to A. C. Cortes Avenue left turn to D. M. Cortes Street then straight to Cansaga Bridge. Drivers can also turn right to A. C. Cortes Avenue from M. C. Briones Street, left turn to S. B. Cabahug Street straight then head north.

For southbound vehicles, drivers may follow P. S. Suico Street from J. P. Rizal Street then turn left to M. Ceniza Street then M. L. Quezon Street.

Another option is to turn left to U. N. Avenue from J. P. Rizal Street then right turn to D. M. Cortes Street and then turn right to A. Soriano Avenue.

TEAM Executive Director Edwin Jumao-as said that they have yet to identify who hit the skywalk rendering it weaker and risky.

“Wala mahibaw-e kon kinsay naka bangga kay kadlawon na ug dile maklaro sa cctv,” said Jumao-as.

Jumao-as also said that they would conduct a post-evaluation of the rerouting scheme in the area tomorrow, March 31. He also said that the road would be closed until the DPWH would finish fixing the skywalk.

According to Malig-on, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will start to repair the skywalk this evening and will try to finish it within a few days. /rcg

