ANS teams bag sepak takraw gold medals in Cebu City Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Abellana National School (ANS) or Unit 9 swept the secondary division sepak takraw events in the 30th Cebu City Olympics on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) covered court.

ANS ruled the secondary boys and secondary girls regu events by defeating their respective opponents in the gold medal round.

In the secondary boys regu event, ANS defeated Oprra National High School, 21-14 and 21-12.

The team is comprised of Daven Tarucan, Carl Panogalon, Seth Terado, Glendon Quijano, and Milbren Castro. Their coaches are Arnold Niedo and Metodio Suico.

Meanwhile, ANS’ secondary girls squad comprised of Stephanie Cabellon, Precious Lanik, Abegail Sarucam, Aljin Tarucan, and Sabrina Villagracia outlasted Don Vicente Rama National Memorial High School, 23-21 and 21-19, to clinch the gold medal.

Their head coach are Jenlyn Restauro and Herbert Tabasa.

The two gold medals contributed to ANS’ 12 gold medals in the latest medal tally of the ongoing meet. Besides the gold medals, ANS also has 16 silvers and 30 bronzes in their campaign in this multi-sporting meet.

