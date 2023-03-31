Webmasters eye secondary division champion crown as Cebu City Olympics goes on its last 2 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters are nearing a lopsided finish in the medal standings in the final two days of the 30th Cebu City Olympics this weekend in various venues around the city.

The Webmasters, many-time secondary division champions of the annual school-based multi-sporting meet, lead by a wide margin in the secondary division standings.

They have 55 gold medals, 24 silvers, and 13 bronzes in the latest medal tally.

Webmasters gold haul

Most of their gold medals came from their record-breaking swimmers who finished their campaign with a whopping 22 gold medal haul and established 11 new meet records.

Their tracksters were red hot on the oval after hauling 13 gilts, while its taekwondo jins added 11 gold medals as UC’s most productive squads in the meet.

USC-BED, Unit 4, ANS, Unit 8

Meanwhile, the University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) is at second in the medal tally with a 15-28-12 (gold-silver-bronze), followed by Unit 4 with a 15-13-15 tally. Unit 9 or the Abellana National School (ANS) is ranked fourth with a 12-16-30 haul, and Unit 8 with a 6-9-11 tally.

In the elementary division, Unit 8 leads with a 15-12-13 tally. USC is at second with a 13-6-2 tally, and Unit 3 with a 9-3-3 haul. Unit 4 is at fourth place by yielding 7-2-9 medal tally, and Unit 2 with a 6-10-6 haul.

The remaining sports events to be played this weekend are the relay events of the athletics, boxing, volleyball, chess, pencak silat, and cultural events.

Archers

The other noteworthy performances in the week long meet were the archers from the Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School under Unit 4 which harvested nine gold medals in the archery event.

The Cebu City Olympics serves as the qualifying meet for Cebu City Niños’ contingent for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) later this month in Carcar City, south Cebu.

