Military reservist acted as ‘casting director’ in planning Degamo slay — Remulla
MANILA, Philippines — A military reservist acted as the “casting director” in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and nine others, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday.
The suspect, which Remulla said is considered one of the masterminds, is Marvin Halaman Miranda. Miranda is responsible for the recruitment of persons that would be part of the attack as well as the firearms that would be used.
“Hindi middleman ‘yun. Tingin namin ano, parang mastermind na rin siya kasi siya ‘yung kausap lagi na kumuha ng tao, kumuha ng armas, pati yung mag re-recruit ng tao; pati yung number ng tao na huling dumating nung, plinaplano nila. ‘Yung pagplano pa lang nung pag galaw, kasama na ‘yun,” Remulla told reporters.
(Not middleman. We think he’s like the mastermind because he’s the one who’s always in contact to get people, get weapons, recruit people, and who [knew] the last person was to arrive when they planned. Even in the planning stage of their movement, he’s involved.)
