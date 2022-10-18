Carnapping in Central Visayas remains ‘minimal,’ says HPG-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) noted eight carnapping incidents in the region in the past nine months.

Police Colonel Niel Francia, regional chief of the HPG-7, said that these figures were just “minimal.”

“Very minimal, compare mo ibang lugar. Maski sa Region 10, lalo na sa 4A, almost everyday naa”, Francia said.

Francia made this statement after the arrest of a mother, Emma Anglit, 52, a resident of Barangay Capitol Site, and his son, Boyet Anglit, in Negros Oriental.

Emma and Boyet were arrested via virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Acting Presiding Judge Judilyn Hugo Tapia-Menchavez of the Regional Trial Court Branch 59 in Toledo City, last July 2022 for theft and carnapping charges.

Police of Tuburan Police Station served the arrest warrant against her for a theft offense on Monday, October 17, 2022, in Barangay 6 in Tuburan town, northern Cebu.

HPG-7 coordinated with Tuburan police and also served a separate warrant of arrest for carnapping against Emma on the same day.

Emma was arrested on Monday, while his son, Boyet, was arrested this Tuesday afternoon, October 18, for the said offenses in Negros Oriental.

Police Major Silvestre Cenia, chief of the HPG Metro Cebu, said that the son of Emma’s live-in-partner, filed theft and carnapping cases against her after she allegedly took valuables and a motorcycle from her live-in-partner, which happened just early this year.

Cenia, however, could not tell what month this incident happened.

Accordingly, Emma was forced to commit these offenses because she was in need of money at that time.

With these incidents, Francia reminds the public anew to be careful with the modus operandi of carnappers in the region, like technical carnapping such as rent-tangay, benta-bawi scheme, among others.

