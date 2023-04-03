Escape to Serenity: Savoy Hotel Mactan Offers Unforgettable Easter Experience

Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines- As Easter approaches, Savoy Hotel Mactan brings exciting and affordable deals for families looking for an unforgettable holiday. The #EscapeToSerenity Staycation Deals offer guests a chance to relax, indulge and have fun with loved ones.

SECRET ADVENTURE KIDS’ ACTIVITIES

Bring your kids to a day full of fun and excitement as we embark on a thrilling adventure with surprises and entertainment. Let them hunt for treasure eggs hidden throughout the venue, participate in egg painting activities and enjoy a movie marathon.

To make it even more exciting, we have arranged a sumptuous pirate feast for the kids. Dress up your kids in their most creative Pirate-inspired costumes and stand a chance to win fantastic prizes! This activity is available on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the rate of Php750 NETT per kid of 7 years old and above; 0-6 years old at Php 375 NETT per person but FREE OF CHARGE for a regular paying guest dining in the Tales from the Wok Dinner Buffet on April 9, 2023.

EASTER ESCAPE ALL-IN PACKAGE

Guests can start their day with a scrumptious breakfast buffet and enjoy a comfortable stay in one of our cozy rooms. As the day unfolds, prepare your taste buds for a culinary journey like no other with our Tales from The Wok Dinner Buffet for two. Families traveling with kids can join our exclusive Secret Adventure Kids Activities, where kids can unleash their inner explorers and participate in various games and activities. Enjoy this unbeatable deal from April 6 to April 9, 2023, at the rate of Php5,500 NETT.

MERIENDA CENA

Indulge in meaningful moments and time of reflection with our special Merienda Cena at the Lobby starting April 6 to April 9, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM. Savor the flavors of our specially crafted delectable light snacks and savory dishes that pay tribute to this sacred time of the year. Enjoy this sumptuous feast at the rate of Php 450NETT per person.

We want to provide our guests with a unique Easter experience that they can cherish for their loved ones. Book now and make this holiday you’ll never forget!

For more information, you may contact us at +032 494 4000 / +63 917 854 0739 or email [email protected]. You may also follow us on our social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown | Facebook / @savoymactannewtown / Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown.