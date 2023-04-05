Girl with leukemia appeals for urgent help

A seven-year-old girl from Brgy. Paknaan, Mandaue City is sincerely appealing for urgent financial help as she pushes on with her fight against cancer.

Melody Jade Castañeda was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on February 8, 2023. Her signs and symptoms began a month prior to her diagnosis. She had intermittent fever, joint pain, and difficulty walking. The lymph nodes in her neck, armpits, and groin area were swollen too. These unusual manifestations prompted her parents to seek for medical help. A series of laboratory and diagnostic tests were done including a biopsy which pointed to a type of blood cancer. Because of this finding, they were referred to a specialist who performed bone marrow aspiration right away. The test result indicated that Melody Jade has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood in which the bone marrow produces an abnormally high number of immature lymphocytes causing its build up and decreasing the other healthy blood cells. This life-threatening disease commonly affects children. Yet, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Melody Jade’s chemotherapy started on February 13, 2023. Her attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that they will follow for the next three years in order to achieve thorough healing. At the moment, she is on induction phase which is the first part of her treatment. Truly, Melody Jade’s chemotherapeutic regimen come at a high cost causing an immense burden for her family. Her regular laboratory workups, chemotherapy drugs, maintenance medications, and other medical procedures comprise their overwhelming expenditures. When all of these are considered, her chemotherapy needs are estimated to reach up to P80,000 every month.

“MJ,” as she is lovingly called by her family, is a playful and friendly girl. She is also very cheerful and loves to interact with other children. During her leisure time, she plays with her toys and cooking set. She said that she wanted to become a chef someday. As the only child of the family, her parents cherish her the most. When asked about their wish for Melody Jade, her parents replied, “We wish that she will attain complete healing soon. We long to see the day when she will be cancer-free. We also hope that she will grow up as a normal kid, go to school, and live a happy life.” Melody Jade’s father works as a bread and pastries chef with around P11,000 to P12,000 monthly income. Her mother is a housewife who takes good care of them. Today’s prevailing economic situation including the high cost of living had brought tremendous strain to their family’s finances. The meager income of her father could not keep up with their mounting expenses. In addition to that, Melody Jade’s continuing chemotherapy had pressed them down financially and emptied their savings. Indeed, they are really in desperate need of help. Hence, her parents are humbly appealing for financial assistance from good-hearted individuals in order to save the life of their beloved child.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

