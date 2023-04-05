‘Don’t overprice,’ Cebu City Markets Operation head warns vendors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Cebu City Markets Operation Division (MOD) advised the public to report to the Cebu City Market Authority vendors who will be overpricing binignit ingredients and other market products.

Engr. Robert Barquilla, the new head of the Cebu City MOD, said they are enhancing their monitoring team in Cebu City markets, especially for the Holy Week season.

“Ang market karon, gipahingusgan man nato nga naa man g’yod tay monitoring team ana nga kung masakpan nato sila nga mag overprice, of course mag kuan gyod na sila’g consequences,” he said.

(The market authority is strengthening its monitoring team and those who will be caught overpricing will be facing consequences.)

“Posible dili na nato patindahon. Posible pod nato i-revoke ang ilang business permit,” he added.

(There’s a possibility we won’t let them sell. There is also a possibility we will revoke their business permit.)

Even though the prices of these goods have not moved for the past days, it is expected that their prices will increase starting Wednesday, April 5.

Binignit is a popular dish prepared during Holy Week. Seafood is also popular during Lent due to Catholics’ fasting of meat.

“Pero murag dili kaayo tantong dako. Naa siguro’y gamayng increase pero naa siguro sa mga binigniton ug mga isda naay increase,” Barquilla said.

(It may not be that much. There might be a small increase but there may be binignit ingredients and also fish whose price may increase.)

Barquilla also assured that there is enough supply of basic products in various markets in the city.

The city gets its supply from the farmers in Cebu City barangays and from the farms in Cebu Province, including Alcoy, Dalaguete, and Argao, and from outside Cebu, including Cagayan de Oro City and Bukidnon.

To check if there is a case of overpricing in the markets in Cebu City, take note of the prices of binignit ingredients and seafood as of April 4, 2023:

Binignit ingredients

Landang- 240 to 280/kilo Camote- 50 to 60/kilo Gabi- 60 to 80 kilo Nangka- 120 to 150/kilo Ube- 50 to 80/kilo Brown Sugar- 80 to 100/kilo

Fish and other seafood

Balo- 160 to 200 Tangigi- 350 Mamsa – 250 Molmol- 180 to 230 Danggit- 150 Katambak- 250 Nukos- 350 to 400 Shrimp- 350 to 380 Lefti- 200-230 Barilis- 180

