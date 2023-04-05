Gov. Garcia to visit 21 churches for Visita Iglesia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia will once again join tens of thousands of Catholic Cebuanos in devotion as she is set to visit 21 towns and churches for her annual “Visita Iglesia” on Maundy Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The governor will begin at Minglanilla, following a southeast route, until the last town or church in Sibonga in Southeast Cebu.

“In every church, mukuyog nato ang mayor, ang mga bise mayor, naa pa tingali mga kapitan manguyog and we pray one mystery [of the Holy Rosary] at least. (For) Good Friday, kaniadto, I used to be in Boljoon, pero I think karon, murag mao na ni panahon nga makaphuway tingali ko gamay,” Garcia told reporters on Wednesday, April 5.

She, however, said that she would be attending the Sugat Kabanhawan Festival in Minglanilla on Easter Sunday, April 9.

She also encouraged all Cebuanos to dedicate the Holy Week to prayer and reflection.

“Ako man g’yod ng i-offer kanunay nga ang Probinsya sa Sugbo, mahatagan og proteksyon ug ang katawhan kanunay usab nga matagaan og igong kahigayunan nga mapalambo ang ilang kinabuhi. That is my challenge. Mao g’yod nay akong prayer kung unsaon nato pagtabang labi na adtong mga labaw g’yod nga nagkinahanglan,” she added.

Garcia, on Wednesday, also visited and inspected the Cebu South Bus Terminal. /rcg

READ:

Undiluted devotion: Exploring Manila’s centuries-old tradition of Visita Iglesia

Visita Iglesia: Here are seven churches worth visiting in Cebu City

What to expect in this year’s Holy Week in Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP