Gov. Garcia asks LTFRB 7 to provide additional buses for Holy Week passengers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has requested the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) to issue special permits to some tourist buses to transport and ferry passengers traveling to and from areas in Cebu Province this Holy Week.

Garcia issued the appeal on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in preparation for the influx of more passengers going home to their respective destinations in the province.

“Mao na ning observation actually, kung mga alas 8 na [on the evening], kuwang na g’yod og buses kay tungod sa traffic. Dili lang kay karon, kada adlaw na na. Mao ng ususally magkuwang g’yod og buses kada gabii. Samot pa ron [it’s Holy week period]. So, mao ni atong nahuna-hunaan nga counter measure.,” Garcia told reporters.

The governor on Wednesday noon, April 5, inspected the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) with LTFRB 7 director Eduardo Montealto, Jr. and Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) director Victor Emmanuel Caindec.

In a separate interview, Montealto said a total of 108 public utility buses (PUBs) have already been issued with special permits in Cebu for the Holy Week period.

But upon the request of the governor, they are considering issuing additional SPs to 15 tourist buses to help ferry passengers.

Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) and Cebu North Bus Terminal Manager Carmen Quijano told reporters that they anticipate about 40,000 passengers at the South Bus Terminal, while they expect to accommodate between 10,000 to 15,000 passengers at the North Bus Terminal.

The CSBT will be open 24/7 starting Tuesday, April 4, 2023, which means that passengers can expect to board the buses bound for their destinations any time of the day, covering all routes, including buses bound for Negros. /rcg

