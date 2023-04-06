Ermita fire burns down 20 houses, injures 4 individuals
CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least four individuals were wounded when a fire broke out in a densely populated residential area in Sitio Bato, Brgy. Ermita here on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Firefighters responded to the fire alarm around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Due to the presence of light materials, and density of the houses, fire officials raised it to second alarm approximately 30 minutes later.
Fortunately, it did not take an hour for firefighters to put the flames under control, and declared a ‘fire out’ at 6:38 p.m.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.