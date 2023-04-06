Ermita fire burns down 20 houses, injures 4 individuals

By: Morexette Marie Erram, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | April 06,2023 - 10:09 AM
Ermita fire

An aerial view of the fire that burned down houses in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on Wednesday night, April 5, 2023. | CCDRRMO photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least four individuals were wounded when a fire broke out in a densely populated residential area in Sitio Bato, Brgy. Ermita here on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Firefighters responded to the fire alarm around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Due to the presence of light materials, and density of the houses, fire officials raised it to second alarm approximately 30 minutes later. 

Fortunately, it did not take an hour for firefighters to put the flames under control, and declared a ‘fire out’ at 6:38 p.m.

TAGS: Barangay Ermita, Cebu City Fire office, Cebu city news, fire
