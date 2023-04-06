Ermita fire burns down 20 houses, injures 4 individuals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least four individuals were wounded when a fire broke out in a densely populated residential area in Sitio Bato, Brgy. Ermita here on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Firefighters responded to the fire alarm around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Due to the presence of light materials, and density of the houses, fire officials raised it to second alarm approximately 30 minutes later.

Fortunately, it did not take an hour for firefighters to put the flames under control, and declared a ‘fire out’ at 6:38 p.m.

In the aftermath, however, the fire burned down 20 houses, and damaged 32 more, leaving 60 families or 180 residents homeless.

Fire Investigator Pedie Canillas also confirmed that four residents sustained wounds as they fled away from the fire. The victims were identified as Nicole Jane Abucay, Ralph Monsalto, Kent Sarmiento, and Raquel Basnillo.

Abucay and Sarmiento sustained lacerations on their foot and hands while Monsalto and Basnillo complained of difficulty in breathing.

The fire reportedly started at the house owned by Geraldine Rodriguez. Fire investigators continue to probe the incident to determine the real cause.

