Capitol to launch new alternative route to Camotes Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tourists and locals from Cebu traveling to Camotes Island will now have alternate access to the island.

This is as the Cebu Provincial Government and the transport sector, will launch a new route from the town of Liloan in mainland Cebu to Poro town on Camotes Island on April 20, 2023.

In addition, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced that a bus company will go directly from the mainland of Cebu to Camotes Island.

The governor said they had just finalized the agreement for these undertakings, in a meeting she had with the management of a shipping line and bus company on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

The trip schedule for this alternate route to and from Camotes will be announced soon, Garcia added.

Garcia said that this development could help boost tourism and economic activity on the island.

As of now, visitors and locals from mainland Cebu can get to Camotes Island by taking a ferry from Danao Port or from Pier 1 in Cebu City to Camotes Island.

“Kinahanglan g’yod kaayo ta og public transport dinha sa Camotes kay wa may established na public transport. Either habal-habal or pakyaw. This is really a big break for Camotes and finally, dugay na ko ani naningkamot, pero always at the right time,” Garcia told reporters on Wednesday, April 5.

However, the governor also acknowledged that some motorcycles-for-hire and tricycle drivers had raised concerns out of fear that they would lose income once public utility buses will be deployed on the island.

She, however, assured them that this could benefit the entire island, including them.

“Total, og mulambo ang Camotes, duna pa man g’yoy dugang nga mga oportunidad nga dili lang habal-habal ka or trisikad ka. Daghan na unya ka’g oportunidad tungod kay duna na may mga investors, duna nay mga available na nga panginabuhi. Let’s look at the bigger picture,” she added.

Garcia then thanked Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board 7 director Eduardo Montealto, Jr. for endorsing a grant of a franchise for this new route for the bus.

In the meantime, Garcia said Montealto can be authorized to give a special permit so these buses can already start plying Camotes Island. /rcg

