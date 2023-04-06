Gardo Versoza discharged from hospital, to undergo another angioplasty after 2 months

Gardo Versoza is finally out of the hospital after his first angioplasty and days of confinement due to clogged arteries.

Angioplasty is a procedure that widens and unblocks narrowed or obstructed arteries and veins to restore proper blood flow.

The actor’s wife, Ivy Vicencio, gave an update on her husband by showing him in a wheelchair while seemingly praying in a chapel, via her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 5.

“Maraming maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nagdasal at nag-alala kay Gardo ‘Cupcake’ Versoza,” she said. “Sa sobrang dami niyo po, hindi ko na masagot ang mga private messages ninyo, mga comments at tawag. Pasensya na po.”

(Thank you so much to everyone who prayed and remembered Gardo “Cupcake” Versoza. I was not able to answer your private messages, comments and calls because there are too many of you. I’m sorry.)

“Medyo OK na po siya at pinayagan na muna ng mga doctors niya na makauwi. After [two] months mag-undergo po siya ulit ng isa pang angioplasty. Hindi naisabay nung una dahil may heart attack na nangyayari,” she stated.

(He’s somehow OK and his doctors allowed him to be discharged from the hospital for now. He will undergo angioplasty again after two months. [The two medical procedures were not done all at once] because he would suffer from a heart attack.)

“Again, taos pusong pasasalamat po sa inyong lahat,” she concluded. (Again, [I express] my heartfelt gratitude to all of you.)

Versoza, for his part, shared a quote about “trusting God and the Divine plan” through his Instagram page on Thursday, April 6, and received well-wishes from fans.

“Everything happens for a reason. Sometimes it hurts, [sometimes] it’s hard but in the end, it’s all for the best,” it read. “Never stop trusting God and the Divine plan.”

Versoza suffered from a heart attack last March 28, which his wife said was caused by “too much exercise.” /ra

