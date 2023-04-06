PNP patrols metro via ‘Bisikleta Iglesia’

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers have pedaled across the metropolis amid heightened alert as the public took a break from work and school to observe the Holy Week.

Through “Bisikleta Iglesia” – the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) modified version of “Visita Iglesia” – bicycle-riding law enforcers patrolled and increased their presence in communities, especially in identified places of convergence in Metro Manila.

“This method of patrolling will enable police officers to reach places where it would otherwise be difficult to use patrol cars but still capacitate a faster response than on foot. It is one of the police’s strategic anti-criminality programs,” the PNP explained in a statement on Thursday.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo led the “Bisikleta Iglesia” in Metro Manila, checking out areas within and around popular churches such as the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Malate Catholic Church, and the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, among others.

Okubo noted that officers were also conducting their patrols on foot and by car.

He also said that various PNP assistance desks and hubs are ready to assist the public.

“The residents of Metro Manila can be assured that your NCRPO is always working to provide a safe and secured environment in the exercise of their religious freedom,” Okubo said.

