LOOK: Rare Rafflesia blooms in Davao Oriental protected area

MANILA, Philippines — The rare bloom of a Rafflesia – the world’s largest flower with a distinctive rotten odor – has added to the allure of the Aliwagwag Protected Landscape in Cateel, Davao Oriental.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Davao shared photos of the enormous Rafflesia that sprouted in the protected area and was monitored through its Enhanced National Greening Program.

DENR – Davao narrated the roots of the Rafflesia flower’s story on Tuesday, tracing back to July 21, 2022, when a worker from its Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in the town of Baganga first set his eyes on the sprouting critically endangered flower within the strict protection zone of the area.

After conducting verification of the species, DENR-Davao said a team examined the Rafflesia flower in August, capturing in photographs its 13 buds, which were about to bloom, and 11 others, which were past maturity and set to wilt soon.

Two months later, the team found 18 buds transitioning to full bloom, three undeveloped buds, and one fully bloomed capsule-like bud.

“The team further observed several species of wildlife such as rodents and insects such as flies, ants, etc., which have been assumed as potential seed dispersers of Rafflesia,” DENR-Davao said in a statement. The Rafflesia flower, with its five gigantic and tongue-like petals, is a critically endangered species, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. According to the DENR, this is why they constantly remind the public not to gather, collect, possess or trade wildlife species as mandated by the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act and the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas Systems Act. RELATED STORIES: World’s biggest flower returns to Banahaw; but waterfall runs dry Smallest of world’s biggest bloom found in PH

JMS/abc

