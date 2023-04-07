Faith in action: A story of San Pedro’s devotee

CEBU CITY, Philippines—As a devotee of San Pedro Calungsod for 20 years now, Mary Rose Maghuyop, 49, from Consolacion, Cebu, firmly believes that she and her family’s devotion to the Filipino saint has brought them closer to the Lord “in all aspects” of their lives.

“The years of service made us spend precious and meaningful time together as a family and the faithful. We experienced many extraordinary moments that strengthened our faith in the Lord and in each other,” she told CDN DIgital.

“The practice of our faith, faith in action, is what has strengthened our faith. It’s a never-ending cycle,” she added.

Maghuyop said it was 20 years ago when Vicar, Msgr. Ilde Leyson, first invited their family to serve at the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod in Cebu City.

Maghuyop and her mother first served as lectors. And although her mother is now gone, she continued to serve.

Maghuyop’s two daughters are with Maestro Dennis Sugarol’s Mandaue Children and Youth Chorus and used to sing regularly at the Shrine.

Indeed, their devotion started as service, giving back to the Lord for what He has generously blessed them with.

Msgr. Leyson, Maghuyop’s uncle (as her mother and the Msgr. are first cousins), was the postulator of the cause for the Canonization of San Pedro Calungsod.

As such, he was in charge of researching and preparing all the documents and other requirements for the canonization and he was the Shrine’s first Vicar. Msgr. Leyson is now the Parish Priest of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santiago Apostol de Compostela in Compostela town in Cebu.

For Maghuyop, San Pedro Calungsod is a “relatable” saint.

“We don’t know many things about San Pedro but from Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores’ accounts of the mission in the Marianas, we can imagine the kind of person young Pedro was. Combining this with the Spanish chroniclers’ accounts of the Visayans in the 16th century, we can picture him as a very healthy, athletic, amiable, responsible, kind and caring human being who was faithful to his “Padre Diego” and to The Faith till the end,” she said.

“These make him more relatable and more believable. I feel like I know him well and that I can talk to him and he’ll understand and help,” she added.

San Pedro Calungsod, the patron of catechists, was killed while doing missionary work in Guam in 1672.

The Catholic Church celebrates his feast day every April 2.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Visita Iglesia: Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod at South Road Properties

Visita Iglesia: Seven churches to visit in Cebu during Holy Week