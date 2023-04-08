Holy Week is for fur babies, too

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While waiting for the Santo Entierro procession in Bantayan town in northern Cebu to begin, retired public school teacher Fe Robles sits in a shaded spot in Bantayan Public Plaza.

On her right hand, she was holding the motorcycle helmet that belonged to her husband, Norman, and leaning on her left side was their tiny, four-legged companion – a shih tzu named Cute.

It is Nanay Fe’s first time to visit Bantayan. She and her husband, Norman, also made sure to bring Cute along with them.

Since retiring from public service in 2021, Nanay Fe wanted to visit as many places as possible. With their only child, a son, now a professional, she finally had the time to visit Bantayan.

“We wanted to see and experience ourselves the Holy Week celebration here,” said Nanay Fe in Cebuano, referring not only to her and Norman but also to Cute.

The Robles couple stayed for three days in Madridejos, one of the three municipalities that comprised Bantayan Island.

From there, Nanay Fe and Tatay Norman would take their motorcycle to explore the island group, with Cute sitting on the front.

Aside from witnessing the Santo Entierro procession, the family of three also joined Bantayan’s Holy Thursday procession that depicted the Passion of Jesus Christ.

Despite the jam-packed crowd during Holy Thursday’s activity, the Robles couple said they did not encounter any issues with Cute.

In fact, the shih tzu apparently had so much enthusiasm when it comes to trying out new experiences and visiting new places.

“Every time she hears Norman’s motorcycle keys, she would excitedly run with him. That’s how much she loved traveling,” said Nanay Fe.

According to the 56-year-old retired teacher, Cute had been with them when the couple visited Sorsogon, Albay, Masbate, Samar, and Leyte.

While land and sea travel may be inconvenient and uncomfortable for some, these were nothing to Cute, said Nanay Fe.

When they were making their way to Bantayan Island from their residence in Consolacion, the 56-year-old retired teacher said they did not encounter any problems with Cute.

“She did not bark, she did not make any mess at the ship. She was really behaved,” explained Nanay Fe.

After Bantayan, Nanay Fe said they plan to visit Tabuelan and splash in the town’s many springs and fantastic beaches.

“And of course, Cute will be there, too,” she said.

