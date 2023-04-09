The story is told about three sons who wanted to console their mother at the wake of their father. The first one came to the coffin and said: “Dad, you were such a loving husband and father.” The second one came to the coffin and said: “Dad, you were such a generous person.” The third son looked at the coffin and shouted: “Look, he moved!”

——————–

Happy Easter! We all pray for long life, but more than that, we all pray that life will not end with death: Eternal life is what the Lord Jesus Christ has given to us by His Resurrection. Thank you Lord for life without end and the promise that we will meet you and our departed loved ones again.

——————–

In today’s Gospel (John 20:1-9), we hear about the discovery of the empty tomb by Mary Magdalene, Peter, and the “other disciple” that first Easter morning. It must have been such a puzzling experience for them. But it was also a life-giving experience for them who needed assurance and strength, to bring them out of their own tombs of fear and doubts. Yes, may the Resurrection empower us too, and bring us to new life!

——————–

We all want to live long, but life is short. We all want to experience much love, but love is so incomplete and scarce in our lifetime. It is because of the Resurrection, that we can go beyond living long to living on. It is also because of the Resurrection that we can love and be loved fully now and in eternity.

——————–

The Resurrection is about living out hope and joy in our lives. The message of this Risen Lord about His victory over death itself gives us the assurance that there is a reason, and there is a mission in everything that happens in our lives. We thank the Lord for giving so much hope and meaning to our lives, even to our goodbyes. Yes, God has blessed all our “hellos” and “goodbyes.”

——————–

Our faith is a gift that has been given to us by our missionaries and our parents. We see life in the eyes of faith which gives us so much comfort, assurance, and strength. But our gift is something we want to share with the world that has not yet heard the “good news” of our salvation. The Resurrection story must be told and spread far and wide. Along with the Resurrection is mission.

——————–

How will our first encounter with Risen Christ be when we finally meet Him? What will He tell us? What will we tell Him? I cannot imagine what it will be like, but I am filled with hope that my first encounter with the Risen Lord will be filled with so much joy and love for me a sinner, from Him who is good, loving, and merciful.

——————–

How will our first encounter with our loved ones be in Heaven? How wonderful it must be to be with them, and embrace them once again. Yes, the Resurrection is not just theological or doctrinal. It is something that is and should be personal, as it is a personal gift from a loving God for us and our loved ones.

——————–

The Holy Week is finished. So is the season of Lent. But life goes on. May the spirit of the Holy Week, and the discipline of Lent continue to be a part of our journey through life. May the joy and the hope of Easter be always in our hearts! Happy Easter everyone!

——————–

A moment with the Lord.

Lord, help us not only to live long, but also to live on through Resurrection. Amen.

