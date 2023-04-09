26,000 individuals witness Sugat Kabanhawan reenactment in Minglanilla, Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — At least 26, 000 individuals witnessed in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu this year’s reenactment of the Sugat Kabanhawan or the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Mayor Rajiv Enad said people started to gather at the Minglanilla open grounds at around midnight on Sunday, April 9.

Spectators were already at around 17,000 then based on the crowd count by Minglanilla police, the mayor said.

The crowd grew even bigger and reached 26,000 shortly after the start of the Easter Dawn Mass at 2 a.m. that was followed by the reenactment of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Last year, the municipal government sent an advisory ahead of the reenactment that only vaccinated individuals would be accommodated at the Minglanilla open ground.

With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, everyone was welcomed at the venue this year.

“Msgr. Marnell Mejia presided over the Easter mass along with his team of pastors at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Immaculate Heart. Twelve holy images on beautifully decorated carros were presented on stage as part of the event, which had at least 500 people performing as angels, some of them suspended up in the air throughout their performance,” Enad said.

But despite the presence of a huge crowd, Enad said the gathering remained peaceful and orderly.

“It was a successful event, thankfully without any unsavory incident, with high visibility of the Minglanilla Police and personnel from Mitcom and Minglanilla Task Force,” Enad said.

But the town’s Easter celebration is not yet over. The street dancing competition for the annual Sugat Kabanhawan Festival is scheduled at 4 p.m. today.

This will be followed by the Festival Queen presentation, grand ritual showdown and the grand fireworks display at 6 p.m.

