Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn break up after six years — reports

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn have reportedly called it quits after six years of being together, according to U.S. media.

Swift and Alwyn’s break-up was first reported by U.S.-based media outlet Entertainment Tonight (ET) on Sunday, April 9, saying that the celebrity couple have “amicably” split “a few weeks ago” and it was “not dramatic.”

ET’s exclusive report also mentioned that the actor “hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” as it noted that the “relationship had just run its course.”

U.S.-based media outlets Page Six and People also reported that there was no bad blood between the couple despite going their separate ways.

Swift nor Alwyn, however, have yet to confirm nor deny the status of their relationship, as of this writing.

The celebrity couple, who started dating in late 2016, was confirmed to be in a relationship in May 2017 when British tabloid The Sun said it was the “real deal,” although they are “determined to keep their relationship private.”

In March 2023, People previously reported that the alleged exes are “doing great” amid Swift’s ongoing “The Eras Tour,” where Alwyn is “very supportive of her career.”

The couple worked together in various songs, including “Betty,” “Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island,” and “Sweet Nothing,” among others, where the “Boy Erased” star used the pseudonym William Bowery. EDV

