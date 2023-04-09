2 village execs slain in separate gun attacks in Maguindanao

PARANG, Maguindanao Norte – A village councilman and his wife were shot dead by still unidentified gunmen on Sunday morning in this town, a day after a village chairperson of Sultan Kudarat province was slain in an ambush in Maguindanao del Sur.

Abdulmalik Uban, 50, village councilor of Barangay Polloc in this town, died instantly while his wife Salma Uban, 48, expired at the hospital after they were shot by two gunmen along Rizal Avenue, Parang public market in Barangay Poblacion 2, according to Major Christopher Cabugwang, Parang municipal police chief.

He said his office had organized a Special Investigation Task Force to conduct a thorough investigation and identify the suspects.

“We assure the victims’ families that justice will be done,” Cabugwang said in a statement.

He said Uban and his wife just arrived at the public market on board a red Toyota Vios when two men approached them and opened fire. A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the shooting already spread on social media.

Uban won the elections as the village councilor with the second highest number of votes. He moved to the spot of the number one councilor after the latter took over as village chair, following the killing of Abubakar Abdul, the elected village chair, in January this year, also in Parang.

In Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, unidentified gunmen ambushed a village chairperson of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat on Saturday, April 8, after he arrived in town to visit an ailing relative.

Danny Angkay, chairperson of Barangay Salaman, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat and companions were together in a minivan bound for Lebak when attacked by motorcycle riding gunmen along the Cotabato-Isulan national highway.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of police regional office in the Bangsamoro, said he had ordered the investigation of the twin incidents that happened during the holy week celebrations.

