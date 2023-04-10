Topnotcher shares her journey: When faith helps show you the magic of success

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Many believe that success only comes after one’s hard work. But add faith and determination to that, and one can get that extra push to achieve great things.

This is Phoebe Joy M. Dingcong’s formula for success that helped her become one of the topnotchers of the Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination (PNLE) in November 2022.

Dingcong ranked 8th in that exam.

This 23-year-old Barangay Pardo, Cebu City resident completed her nursing degree at Cebu Technological University in association with the nursing school at Cebu City Medical Center (CTU-CCMC-CN).

She claimed that both institutions — during and after her undergraduate years — shaped and inspired her.

And one of the most important events in her life that shaped her belief and bolstered her confidence to achieve success was her stay in OAD Tabor Hill, where she and her batchmates spent a month there reviewing, meditating, praying and reflecting before the nursing board exam was held.

OAD Tabor Hill, which is a place of prayer and meditation, is built and run by the the Order of the Discalced Augustinians (OAD). This place of worship is situated in the hills of Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

Dingcong shared that this “in-house” experience at Tabor Hill, which was a place known to be quiet and a safe space where the faithful could pray and meditate, helped her mentally and spiritually to face the coming exam.

“When I saw the pictures of their place, me and my batchmates agreed on staying there with no hesitation. It looked like the most beautiful, peaceful and nurturing place a troubled person could go, which we were because we were so anxious about the board exam. And indeed, I had the best days of my life there at OAD Tabor Hill. I have never felt so healthy mentally, physically and spiritually,” she said.

Turning point

Dingcong told CDN Digital that she was not a religious person, but her stay in Tabor Hill became the turning point of her life.

“I am not a religious person. I stayed there for only one month, but the faith of the OAD community was able to open my heart and made me realize so many things,” she said.

“I am most grateful to Father Noel, who comforted us, gave us hope and strengthened our faith through the word of God, which helped us overcome our difficult days,” she further said.

Looking back at those days, she said she did not expect to have experienced the beauty of solemnity through the people that she had been with during her stay in Tabor Hills.

“There are a few beautiful moments that I kept in my heart. The first one is every meal (we take). The kitchen crew always made sure that every single one of us already had our meal and that we were nourished well,” Dingcong said.

“They served as our guardians while staying there. I felt taken care of, loved and safe,” she said.

“The other memory I cherished was the day before the actual board exam — my birthday. I thought I would spend my day crying and being anxious,” Dingcong shared.

“But instead, I felt calm, assured and happy. I never felt alone in facing the battle. My friends, clinical instructors and OAD community were always there,” she said.

Topnotcher finds magic of success

In her stay at the OAD Tabor Hill, she learned that things would not always go smoothly, and the one thing that would always help her to keep her sanity when contemplating about the exam was the Bible.

“Every day, for one month, I read the Bible and prayed with the others. That was, and always will be, the best solution — to surrender everything to God because we know He has the best plans for us, she said.

Dingcong shared that she learned that faith would help you go beyond hope and would help fuel the determination to achieve the dream.

Aside from that, she also learned that topping the exam meant more tougher challenges.

“Being able to pass as a topnotcher made me feel so happy. However, this is just an opened door to a new tougher phase of my life,” Dingcong said.

“Being a nurse is very challenging. But I have never felt so fulfilled. Today, I am continuously striving to be more competent and compassionate, to grow personally and professionally,” she said.

Although she has achieved her dream of passing and topping the nursing exam last year, Dingcong continues to share her journey to others especially in observing the Holy Week.

This nursing board exam topnotcher continues to share her formula for success with faith and God as the important ingredients to achieve one’s dream.

“Let the Holy Week serve as a reminder for how much God loves us; He has sent his only Son to die in our place for our sins. By God’s grace and Jesus’ sacrifice, we are saved. In the adversities of life, He is here to give us the strength and fortitude we need,” she said.

