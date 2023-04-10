62-year-old stepson stabs, wounds stepdad, 81, in Leyte

TACLOBAN CITY — An 81-year-old stepdad was stabbed and wounded by his 62-year-old stepson in Bato town, Leyte province on Saturday night, April 8, 2023.

Clemente Salvame sustained a stab wound on his abdomen, based on the report from the regional headquarter of the Philippine National Police(PNP) based in Palo, Leyte.

According to the report, the suspect, identified as Heracleo Inguito, was suffering from a mental problem.

Inguito stabbed his stepfather who was resting in a kiosk outside their house in Sitio Kapudlusan of Barangay Bago, Bato town at about 6:35 p.m.

The police said the suspect used a 23-inches bladed weapon, locally known as “sundang.”

The victim was brought by the Bato rescue unit to a district hospital at the nearby town of Hilongos, also in Leyte, for medical treatment.

The suspect is now detained at the Bato police detention facility pending the filing of charges against him.

