James Reid and Issa Pressman spotted in Palawan

Just a month after James Reid seemingly confirmed his romance with Issa Pressman, the rumored couple caught the attention of netizens after they were seen enjoying some downtime at a resort in Palawan.

Reid and Pressman were spotted in their swimwear at a resort in Port Barton, Palawan, as seen in photos shared by the tourist destination on Facebook on Sunday night, April 9.

“Welcome to Port Barton,” the caption read.

The rumored sweethearts then reportedly checked in at Elsa’s Beach Resort, as seen in a Facebook post obtained by showbiz blogger Fashion Pulis. However, the post appeared to have been deleted altogether, or limited to persons who can view their post, as of this writing.

Yassi Pressman, Issa’s sister, appeared to have joined the controversial pair on their vacation, after she was photographed getting gelato at an ice cream store in Port Barton, Palawan.

Yassi previously claimed that she was just as surprised as everybody else when she learned about her sister’s alleged romance with Reid, adding that she is “cool” with the musician’s ex-girlfriend, Nadine Lustre before it was made public.

“Today we had the pleasure to serve our homemade Gelato Ice Cream to @yassipressman and her company. Thank you so much for visiting us here @elbusero_official. Please come back again to try our other flavors,” the store’s caption read.

Yassi even entertained a fan’s request for a photo at the ice cream shop, as seen in the Facebook post of one Twinkle Neri.

Reid and Pressman first caught the attention of netizens after the latter was accused of being the third party in the “u&i” singer’s breakup with Lustre in January 2020, although the actor clarified that it is just a rumor. Three years later, they were spotted being affectionate with each other before and during the Manila leg of English singer-songwriter Harry Styles’ concert in March 2023.

Without elaborating on their photos, the musician noted that he is the “happiest [he had] ever been.” Despite this, the rumored couple has yet to issue a clear statement confirming their romance to the public, as of this writing.

Pressman also made headlines after she signed as a talent, along with Liza Soberano, in Reid’s label Careless in June 2022. EDV

READ MORE:

Fans post hilarious comments on photos from James Reid’s Cebu visit