Fans post hilarious comments on photos from James Reid’s Cebu visit

CEBU CITY, Philippines— James Reid was in Cebu last week and Cebuanos are going nuts about it.

It is no surprise to see James at the Queen City of the South for it has always been one of his go-to-places to unwind.

But since the pandemic, it took about two years before he was again able to set foot on Cebu’s soil.

As he shares some snaps from his recent visit, his Cebuano fans also posted hilarious comments to his photos.

Reid was seen enjoying the beaches of Cebu and even graced some Halloween-themed parties in the city.

And oh, who would want miss the chance to indulge in Cebu’s finest lechon?

Many are speculating that his visit was James’ way of starting over and moving on after his break up with Nadine Lustre, who was also seen having the time of her life in Siargao Island.

This comment is just too funny not to post.

But whatever was the reason for your visit, always remember James that you will always be welcome in Cebu. Balik-balik unya diri! / dcb