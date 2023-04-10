Celebrities

LOOK: Catriona Gray shares photos of her Tokyo trip with fiancé Sam Milby

By: April 10, 2023
Catriona Gray and Sam Milby.

Catriona Gray and Sam Milby. | Photo from Gray’s IG

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray sent good vibes online as she shared photos of her first trip with her fiancé Sam Milby.

“Our first trip as an engaged couple 🥹 exploring the city of Tokyo. 💓 @samuelmilby,” Gray said in an Instagram post.

Many of Gray’s friends and followers said that they were very happy and excited for the lovebirds as they also wished the couple good luck.

“My CatSam heart 💓💓💓 so happy to both of you 🥰 Have fun and create lovely memories together 🐨🐼💞,” ate_minnie wrote as a comment to Gray’s post.

“Awwww 💞 wishing you two cross off more bucket list of travel destinations together. ❤️❤️❤️,”catsamp wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray)

Gray and Milby formally announced their engagement in an Instagram post in February 2023.

