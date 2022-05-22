LOOK: Catriona Gray shares ‘kilig’ moments with boyfriend Sam Milby

CEBU, Philippines—Beauty queen-singer Catriona Gray could not help but feel giddy as she shared the stage with boyfriend Sam Milby on their recent concert tour in Canada.

Gray shared some sweet photos with Milby after their show in Calgary and she captioned the photo, “Expectations vs reality.”

“Kilig to be sharing the stage for the first time with panda @samuelmilby for our #OneMagicalNightTour 💛💜 Calgary your energy was something else!!” she added.

The concert tour was also joined by Rayver Cruz and Marcelito Pomoy. They also performed in Vancouver last May 20.

They are now heading to Edmonton for the concert’s last stop.

