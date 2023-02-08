Boholano Suganob all set for  world title eliminator showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Boholano prospect Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob is ready to trade leathers with fellow prospect Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles in their much-awaited world title eliminator showdown on February 25, 2023 in Calape, Bohol.

This was revealed by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable promoter and manager Floriezyl Echavez Podot.

Podot said Suganob is 95-percent ready in terms of training and preparation for the biggest fight of his flourishing boxing career.

The winner in this world title eliminator between Suganob and Cebu-based Vicelles of Omega Boxing Gym will earn a shot for the IBF world world light flyweight title currently being held by African Sive Nontshinga.

“Ready na siya mo fight ato pang December. Okay ra niya paduwaon siya last December pa lang, so preparado na jud na siya sukad pa ato nga time. Siguro naa na siya sa 95-percent ready para ani nga fight. Karon, nag huwat na lang gyud siya sa duwa. 100-precent ko nga confident makuha niya ang kadaugan ani nga fight,” said Podot.

Podot revealed that they hired numerous top-notch boxers from other gyms as sparring partners for Suganob, who has been training rigidly in Bohol.

“Timbang na lang kuwang, pero naka program naman na namo iyahang pagkuha sa timbang. Actually, natural weight loss ra gyud ang gi follow ni Regie, unlike sa uban nga mag problema pa ug paubos sa timbang. Kaluoy sa Ginoo, sa tanan duwa niya, wala jud siya maglisud ug kuha sa timbang kay disiplinado sad siya,” added Podot.

Suganob and Vicelles are both unbeaten.

The 25-year-old Suganob of Dauis, Bohol has a 12-0 (win-loss) record and currently holds the IBF Youth light flyweight title.

Meanwhile, Vicelles, 27, of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, has a record of 17-0-1 (win-loss-draw), with 10 knockout wins.

In terms of promotions, this will be PMI’s biggest fight card to date.

Besides the world title eliminator, there will be 10 other bouts featured in the fight card, including a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth Oriental minimumweight title fight, which will be fought by PMI’s Shane Gentallan and Kumpha Aryamueng of Thailand in the co-main event.

