IBF orders Vicelles, Suganob camps to negotiate for title eliminator

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The International Boxing Federation (IBF) officially ordered the camps of two unbeaten Filipino prospects, Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob and Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles, to enter into negotiations for an IBF world title eliminator.

This was announced on October 18, 2022 and was confirmed by Suganob’s promoter and manager Floriezyl Echavez Podot of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable to CDN Digital.

According to Podot, they have already served their counter offer right after they received the order from the IBF to Vicelles’ promoters from the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) that is based in Cebu.

“It’s currently under negotiation. We made our counter offer, and we’re waiting for their camp’s offer,” said Podot.

The unbeaten 25-year-old Suganob recently scored a resounding 10-round unanimous decision victory against Indonesian Andika D’ Golden Boy last September 9, 2022 in the “Kumong Bol-Anon VII” in Dimiao, Bohol.

The victory improved Suganob’s record to 12 wins, four by knockouts.

Suganob, who is also the reigning IBF youth light flyweight champion, is currently ranked No. 6 in the IBF’s light flyweight division, while Vicelles is ranked No. 4.

Meanwhile, Vicelles, 26, of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, has a record of 17 wins, 10 by knockouts, and one draw. His most recent bout was in June against Jaysever Abcede where he won by a first round knockout.

Besides the IBF, Vicelles is ranked the No. 1 contender in the WBO, No. 2 in WBC, and No. 10 in the WBA’s light flyweight division.

“We have given them the date. We can always promote in Bohol. We are also open to hear their counter proposal or offer, but we need a clear proposal from them. Our offer was already forwarded to the IBF. They have to make their proposal in writing,” Podot added.

If both camps agree, Podot plans to hold the IBF title eliminator in Bohol, considering that they’ve already kick started a major boxing promotion through the “Kumong Bol-Anon” boxing series.

Meanwhile, OPSI has its own boxing series dubbed as “Kumbati,” which started in 2020.

The IBF set November 3, 2022 as the deadline for both PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions and OPSI to come to terms and avoid purse bidding.

The winning boxer in this IBF title eliminator will fight unbeaten South African Sive Nonthshinga, the reigning IBF light flyweight champion.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

‘Rasta Mac’ Vicelles rises in rankings