Lapu distributes livelihood assistance to drug surrenderers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City distributed livelihood assistance to 107 drug surrenderers on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Complex.

The activity was attended by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) city director Police Colonel Elmer Lim, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Lapu-Lapu City director Jonah Pino, and City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) executive director Garry Lao.

The 107 drug surrenderers came from Barangays Basak, Calawisan, Looc, Pajo, and Poblacion.

Each of them received P5,000 as livelihood assistance under the city’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Chan said that aside from giving them livelihood assistance, he is also planning to hire qualified drug surrenderers to work at the city hall.

“Sa atong aftercare, naa man ang CLOSAP nga nagmonitor kanila, so dili lang P5,000 or P10,000 ang atong mahatag nila kundi gusto ko nga makatrabaho gyud sila sa atong gobyerno, para permanente gyud ang ilang income,” Chan said.

The mayor said that currently, the city needs carpenters, drivers, and garbage collectors.

Before the distribution, the drug surrenderers have undergone a drug test. Of the 107 drug surrenderers, three tested positive for using illegal drugs.

Due to this, Chan said that they will not be receiving yet their livelihood assistance and that they have to undergo again the drug rehabilitation program of CLOSAP.

“Ang mga nagpositive mobalik gyud sila, mo-undergo gyud sila sa ilang rehabilitation, unya mo-undergo sila ug investigation sa PNP. Dili pa gyud nila madawat ang ilang P5,000 kay nilapas man sila sa atoang guidelines,” he added. /rcg

