Lapu drug surrenderers now ‘drug advocates’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Former drug surrenderers in Lapu-Lapu City are now called “Drug Advocates.”

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) director Police Colonel Elmer Lim said that they continue the rehabilitation of drug surrenderers by enrolling them to the different programs of LCPO.

The former drug surrenderers graduated from the Community-based Drug Rehabilitation Program in their barangays and the City of Lapu-Lapu Office of Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

Under the program, drug surrenderers are asked to report to their respective police stations every day.

Every police station is required to have at least 50 drug surrenderers, who will be disciplined by being taught basic military formations.

Lim said that each drug surrenderer will receive a food pack every time they report to their respective police station.

Aside from this, LCPO will also conduct different physical activities for the drug advocates such as sports, tapping them into different events as force multipliers, and giving them livelihood programs.

“Kon mapasagdan ni sila human sa ilang Community-based rehab program, dako ang posibilidad nga mabalik ra gihapon sila sa bisyo ilabi na kon mag-istambay lang o wala pa’y trabaho,” Lim said.

He added that the program was also being supported by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

