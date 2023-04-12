In Danao City, entry of pigs, pork from outside not allowed except for ‘free passage’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Danao City Government has prohibited the distribution and selling of pigs and pork products from outside their territory.

Mayor Thomas ‘Mix’ Durano recently issued Executive Order (EO) No. 23 that mandates the implementation of strict biosecurity measures to prevent the entry of African Swine Fever (ASF) into their city, the local government announced on social media.

Durano issued the EO last March 30, copies of which were published on social media on April 11.

In it, the government banned the entry of live hogs and any pork-related meat products, processed and cooked from suppliers, hog raisers, or traders outside Danao City.

However, those transiting in the city are exempted from this policy, the EO added.

The city’s new order also prohibits the slaughter of pigs other than at the City Abattoir, use of swill (lamaw in Cebuano) to feed pigs, as well as pave the way for the creation of the Barangay ASF Task Force.

The responsibilities of the Barangay ASF Task Force, among others, included conducting an inventory of swine raisers and farmers, profiling backyard swine farms, and monitoring the health status of swine population in their areas.

Anyone caught violating EO No. 23 may have their permits canceled or suspended, Durano said.

Durano, in his EO, stated that they decided to implement these measures to maintain Danao City’s status as an ASF-free zone.

“It is but befitting to impose strict Biosecurity and protocol measures among Hog Raisers, Traders, and other individuals or institution in the same industry and even ban any entry thereof within the territorial jurisdiction of the City of Danao,” he said.

The mayor also assured his constituents that the city is ‘independently sufficient to sustain its own pig or hog supply without economic sabotage.’

