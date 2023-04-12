Suganob world title fight against IBF champ Nontshinga will likely be in S. Africa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The world title showdown between the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight champion Sevinathi Nontshinga and PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob will likely happen in East London, South Africa.

This after, both camps didn’t reach a deal in the purse bid hearing on Tuesday, April 11, as mandated by the IBF after a 30-day negotiation period.

According to Suganob’s promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot, the world title bout will likely happen in East London, South Africa on June 16, in principle as what they have agreed on, but it remains to be decided.

“Na cancel ang purse bid pero wala pay fixed contract nga gipirmahan sa ilang promoter. Gapaabot me og unsa gyud,” said Podot.

(The purse bid was cancelled but there is no fixed contract that the promoter has signed. We are still waiting whatever that is.)

“In principle, we agreed nga sa South Africa duwaon, pero wala pa lage sad klaro,” she said.

(In principle, we agreed that the fight will be in South Africa, but it is still not yet clear.)

In a previous interview, Podot already clarified that regardless of the purse bid’s outcome, they would be willing to fight anywhere, even in Nontshinga’s hometown in East Cape to make a statement.

This will be Nontshinga’s first title defense after winning it last year against Hector Flores Calixto in Hermosillo, Mexico via a 12th round split decision victory.

He is unbeaten in 11 bouts with 9 knockouts. He earned his world title shot by beating Cebuano Christian Araneta of Omega Boxing Gym in 2021 in a world title eliminator bout held in Gqberha, South Africa.

Meanwhile, Suganob earned his world title shot by defeating another Omega Boxing Gym prospect, Mark Vicelles, last February 25 in Calape, Bohol in an IBF sanctioned world title eliminator showdown.

Suganob is one of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s banner boxers with an unblemished record of 13-0 (win-loss) with 4 knockouts.

