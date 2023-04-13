MRT-3 operations paused after passenger allegedly jumps onto tracks
MANILA, Philippines (Updated) — The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) on Wednesday suspended operations between Shaw Boulevard Station and Taft Avenue Station after a female passenger allegedly leaped onto the southbound tracks.
According to a statement from the station management, it had “begun implementing a provisionary service” at 12:03 p.m.
“This after an unidentified female passenger allegedly jumped onto the southbound tracks of the Quezon Avenue Station at around 11:57 am. Incident is currently under investigation by the Station Supervisor,” said the MRT-3.
Affected passengers on the southbound train have been evacuated, said the management.
“The MRT-3 management is doing its best to resume full operations as soon as possible,” it said.
The woman was later rescued and MRT-3 resumed normal operations by 1:20 p.m.
“The unidentified female passenger who allegedly jumped onto the southbound tracks at MRT-3 Quezon Avenue Station has been rescued by Lifeline Arrows ambulance service personnel at around 12:54 p.m. Passenger was found alive and breathing, and was brought to East Avenue Medical Center,” said the management in a later post.
The railway management apologized for the “interruption and inconvenience caused by the incident.”
In a later update from the Department of Transportation, the female passenger, said to be aged 73, was declared dead while undergoing treatment in the hospital as of 2:20 p.m.
