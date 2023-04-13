Christophe Bariou declares he’s ‘more in love’ with Nadine Lustre after two years

Nadine Lustre and her non-showbiz boyfriend, Christophe Bariou, revisited an art museum in Rizal after two years, and the latter noted how everything else is the same as before except the fact that he’s “more in love” with the actress this time.

Bariou showed their 2021 and 2023 photos taken at the exact same spot in Pinto Art Museum through his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 12.

“Same same but kinder, wiser, stronger, and more in love,” he captioned his post, adding the years “2021/2023.”

Fans could not help but gush over the couple, with one @amysaripada hoping for a “lifetime loving relationship” for Lustre and Bariou.

Bariou is a half-French, half-Filipino businessman who owns a resort in Siargao. His relationship with Lustre was first made public in January last year, when the actress gave a glimpse of their New Year celebration together.

The couple were then seen in several instances together, including a feeding program in Siargao, their France trip in March last year and their Palawan road trip in February. /ra

