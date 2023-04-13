Distribution of financial assistance for Banilad fire victims set April 14

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Government will distribute the financial assistance for victims of the fire in Banilad on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Banilad National High School.

Camilo Basaca Jr., head of City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS), said 97 families will be given the assistance, 35 of which are house owners who will receive P10,000. The remaining renters and sharers will get P5,000.

Basaca added that the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas will distribute family food packs on Saturday, April 15.

The fire on Easter Sunday, April 9, in Sitio Orel, barangay Banilad burned 47 houses and damaged three others. The damage to properties is pegged at P700,000.

The fire displaced 97 families or 335 individuals. A few families have already returned to the area while some stayed at the Banilad National High School said Basaca.

The CSWS provided the meals for the victims for three days until Wednesday night. The affected families were also given disaster kits and food packs by the office.

Basaca said that for the next few days, the barangay will provide meals for the fire victims.

/bmjo

