Mandaue BPLO shuts down ‘Chinese supermarket’ in Bakilid

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Business Permit Licensing Office (BPLO) of Mandaue City on Thursday, April 13, has issued a cease and desist order against Laoxiang Supermarket for operating but not complying with necessary documents.

Lawyer August Lizer Malate, BPLO head, said that the “Chinese supermarket” located along A.S. Fortuna Street, in Barangay Bakilid, had continued to operate despite having no business permit.

Supermarket raided

The National Bureau of Investigation-Cebu District Office (NBI CEBDO) raided the supermarket on March 22 and arrested a Chinese national named Hu Xiang, also known as “Chang,” a native of Fujian, Province of China for allegedly selling, trading and dispensing unregistered medical products in the supermarket.

The NBI CEBDO agents also confiscated an estimated P300,000 worth of pharmaceutical products sold at the store during the raid.

However, Chang was temporarily released on March 28, after posting bail of P96,000.

No permits

Arnel Pura, NBI-CEBDO agent-in-charge, said that aside from not having a permit from BPLO, Laoxiang Supermarket did not also have a license to operate or pending application from the Food and Drug Administration.

Pura also said that the supermarket was not registered with the Department of Trade and Industry.

He said that the supermarket mostly catered to Chinese nationals in Mandaue City.

Mandaue BPLO thrust

For his part, BPLO head Malate said that they were going after businesses in the city that contiued operating but did not have the required documents.

Malate said that they would be issuing another cease and desist order against another business establishment soon.

