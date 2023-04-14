Man dies in Banilad fire; 75 left homeless

CEBU CITY, Philippines—(UPDATED 2:21 p.m.) The morning fire that struck a relocation site in Brgy. Banilad, Cebu City on Friday, April 14, 2023, claimed the life of a 43-year-old man.

Fire investigators from the Cebu City Fire Office confirmed that they recorded one fatality in the fire that erupted in Sitio Tayong, Brgy. Banilad.

The victim was identified as Renante Cadampog, said Fire Officer 3 Fulbert Navarro.

Initial findings from fire officials showed that Cadampog was reportedly trapped inside his room when the fire reached their residence.

Navarro said the fire burned down a total of 35 houses while it damaged three others. At least 75 residents were also displaced, he added.

Total damages were pegged at P450,000.

Fire investigators received the alarm around 9:25 a.m. Initially, it was reported at Brgy. Budlaan but fire officers later updated that the fire was at Brgy. Talamban. It was then updated again to be in Barangay Banilad by the fire officials.

Approximately 30 minutes later, they managed to put the flames under control. By 10:03 a.m., they officially declared a fire out.

Navarro said the fire originated from a house owned by a certain Bonifacia Cabillon.

In the meantime, investigations continue to determine the cause of the fire in Banilad.

