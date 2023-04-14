DBM releases P1.1 billion for rice aid to national gov’t workers

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released to the National Food Authority (NFA) a total of P1.1 billion for the one-time rice assistance to all qualified employees and workers of national government agencies.

In a statement on Thursday, the DBM said Secretary Amenah Pangandaman approved the special allotment release order and corresponding notice of cash allocation on April 12.

“As directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we shall ensure the welfare of our government workers by giving them assistance for their household needs and, at the same time, boosting the production of our rice farmers,” Pangandaman said.

The DBM said the rice assistance will benefit 1,892,648 government workers, including job order and contract of service personnel.

Administrative Order No. 2, signed by President Marcos, allowed the grant of one-time assistance at a uniform quantity of 25 kilograms of rice to all qualified government workers/employees.

The rice assistance shall be granted to beneficiaries who are still in the government service and/or engaged by government agencies as of November 30, 2022.

