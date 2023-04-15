April 21 is a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr – Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared April 21 (Friday) a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr or the Feast of Ramadan.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Official Gazette of the Philippines said Marcos signed Proclamation No. 201 declaring April 21 as a regular holiday. The order was signed on April 14, 2023.

The month-long fasting of Ramadan, observed by Muslims worldwide from sunrise to sunset, concludes with the celebration of Eid’l Fitr.

Based on the proclamation, it was the National Commission of Muslim Filipinos that recommended the declaration of April 21 this year a regular holiday for the Feast of Ramadan.

“In order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, and to allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of the Eid’l Fitr, it is necessary to declare Friday, 21 April 2023, as a regular holiday throughout the country,” states Proclamation No. 201.

