Lapu-Lapu job fair: 206 applicants hired on the spot

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 206 applicants were hired on the spot (HOTS) during the “Kadaugan Job Fair” on Friday, April 14, 2023, which was held at The Outlets in Pueblo Verde in Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City.

Kim Francisco, head of the City Public Employment Service Office (PESO) said those, who were hired on the spot, were among the 1,050 applicants, who participated in the job fair.

Francisco said that 39 companies also attended and participated in event, and offered 1,600 job vacancies.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who also attended the activity, said that this was part of his campaign promise to help elevate the living conditions of Oponganons.

“Gipaningkamutan nako, kutob sa akong mahimo, isip among campaign promises, nga gustoon namo nga matag pamilya mo-asenso ug molambo ang ilang panginabuhi,” Chan said.

(We tried hard, and to the best of our abilities, because this was among our campaign promises that we like that each family will prosper and their lives will become better.)

Vice Mayor Celedonio “Celsi” Sitoy, for his part, said that through this kind of activity, he hoped that the unemployment rate of the city would also decline.

“Magpadayon ang programa namo ni Mayor Junard Chan (sa) pagtan-aw sa kahimtang sa mga taga Lapu-Lapu aron daghan ang makatrabaho ug mamenos-menosan ang mga walay trabaho,” Sitoy said.

(Our program with Mayor Junard Chan in looking after the situation of those in Lapu-Lapu so that many will have work and the number of unemployed will be fewer.)

The job fair is made possible through PESO, in cooperation with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and three other private companies.

The Kadaugan Job Fair is among the various events lined up this April to celebrate the month-long Kadaugan sa Mactan, which marks the 502nd anniversary of the Battle of Mactan, where Datu Lapulapu triumphed over Spanish conquistador Ferdinand Magellan.

