IN PHOTOS: Suroy Suroy sa ‘Enchanting Camotes’

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | April 15,2023 - 02:57 PM

A food server distributed chopped lechon to participants of Suroy Suroy Sugbo in Camotes Island.

CAMOTES ISLAND, Cebu — More than 300 tourists coming from and outside Cebu joined the second “Suroy Suroy Sugbo” for 2023, which kicked off in Camotes Island on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Called “Enchanting Camotes,” the second leg of the “Suroy Suroy Sugbo” is a two-day event that would take place this weekend.  It covers the four municipalities on the island.

The first day of the guided tour covers Pilar and San Francisco towns.

Suroy Suroy Sugbo is the provincial government’s flagship tourism program, a proof that despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation brought by Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021, Cebu’s tourism industry remains alive and vibrant.

Gracing the first day of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia were Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, Senator Robin Padilla, and Deputy Speaker and Fifth District Rep. Duke Frasco.

Here are some photos from the Pilar stop of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo in Camotes Island by Wenilyn Sabalo and Vhenna Marie Mantilla:

TAGS: Camotes Island, Pilar, San Francisco, Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, tourism
