Medellin triathlon blasts off on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for this Sunday’s TWM 32.0 Medellin Triathlon in the coastal town of Medellin, north Cebu.

A total of 353 triathletes will endure the heat and the intense racing in one of the biggest triathlon races to hit northern Cebu in recent times.

Race director Joel Baring of Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts (SAFE) told CDN Digital that everything’s set for tomorrow’s triathlon race featuring a standard distance.

The event will have a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike, and 10k run with four age categories: 25-below, 26-35, 36-45, and 45-above.

There will be overall top finishers and age category winners in the race organized also by TWM of Pablo “Paulo” Garcia III.

The event aims to promote sports tourism in the northern facade of the province.

“Last year was a running event, a full marathon, but this time, it’s a triathlon race. We have a total of 353 triathletes from Mindanao and other parts of Visayas,” said Baring.

Part of the route will be the famous “Aisle of Medellin” which connects the town and the City of Bogo for the bike route.

Baring also mentioned that the run route will cover parts of Daan Bantayan.

“Half of the lane of the Aisle of Medellin will be closed to traffic to give way for the race. We also coordinated and got the support of the LGUs covered by the race. There will be 185 barangay tanods and other local authorities to man the route to ensure the safety of the participants and motorists,” said Baring.

He also said that 10 ambulances will be on stand-by during the race as part of their medical emergency team given the physical demands of the sport.

Last February 6, a runner died during a marathon race in Cebu City, while a triathlete also died during an international triathlon event in Davao City last month.

The start of the swim leg is at the Port of Medellin or locally known as Alpine Port. It’s also where the transition area is situated.

Meanwhile, the finish line is at the Barangay Kawit sports complex in Medellin. /rcg

