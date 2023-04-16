AAP recognizes Cebu karter William John Riley Go for outstanding performance in 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano karting sensation William John Riley Go received another fitting recognition for his promising career in international racing.

The Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) recently feted Go with a plaque of appreciation for his outstanding performance in 2022 in a grand awarding ceremony held last April 13 at the World Trade Center in Manila.

The plaque was in recognition of Go’s championship campaign in the 2022 ROK Cup Superfinal in Italy. In addition, the 14-year-old Cebuano has piled up not just racing titles, but also recognitions from various organizations and groups in the country.

Prior to the AAP recognition, Go became one of the “Junior Athletes of the Year” awardee and received the Tony Siddayao Award of the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night last March.

He joined other world class athletes such as Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz during the awarding ceremony. Like the AAP plaque, Go’s Tony Siddayao Award was to honor his achievements in karting.

Last February, Go was also awarded as one of the “Outstanding Individuals” during the 86th Cebu City Charter Day celebration.

“I am deeply grateful and honored to receive the award from the esteemed Automobile Association of the Philippines. Attending the event was a delightful experience as it provided an opportunity to meet fellow racers and learn about the future plans in the racing industry,” said Go in a Facebook post.

Amidst the awards he received, Go is also campaigning in Europe. Last month, he competed in the CIK FIA European Championships in Valencia, Spain.

