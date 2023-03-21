Karting sensation William John Riley Go on recent awards: ‘I feel honored and humbled’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano international karting sensation William John Riley Go said he feels “honored and humbled” after being feted by two major awards recently in Cebu and Manila.

The 14-year-old karter became one of the “Outstanding Individuals” during the 86th Cebu City Charter Day in February. Earlier this month, Go became one of the “Junior Athletes of the Year” and received the Tony Siddayao Award of the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night.

He was one of the awardees that received such recognition along with Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, who was named Athlete of the Year. His Tony Siddayao Award was to recognize his achievements in karting along with athletes ages 18 and under.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive these. It’s a dream come true to represent the Philippines in karting. I hope this inspires other young athletes to pursue their dreams and have that ‘will to win’,” said Go.

Recently, Go headed back to Europe to resume his training and campaign.

Go caught the country’s attention after bagging numerous podium awards in Europe and ultimately became the first Filipino champion in the prestigious ROK Superfinal 2022 at the South Garda Karting in Lonato, Italy last weekend.

Go ruled the 20-lap race in 16 minutes and 12.687 seconds, besting Andorran Alex Machado of G.P Racing, who settled at second place in 16:17.806, and Italian Daniele Federici completing the top three in 16:21.940. Besides ruling the race, he also earned the pole position and logged the fastest lap.

The race Go ruled is one of the races most popular Formula-1 stars joined during their younger years.

Go also finished second at the FIA Karting Academy in Genk, Belgium, and third at the WSK Euro Series in Lombardia, Italy.

