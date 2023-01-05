Young Cebuano karter Go leaves to conquer Europe in 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano international karting phenom William John Riley “The Will to Win” Go will return to Europe later this month to continue his flourishing young career in karting.

The 14-year-old ace racer, the first Filipino karter to become a world champion in the ROK Superfinal 2022 revealed his grand plans during a send-off ceremony and press conference at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Thursday afternoon.

His parents Virna and Wendell Go, his siblings, long-time coach Edgen Dy-Liacco, official photographer Bong Boado, and Kartzone owner Jesse Garcia attended the send-off and presser.

BUSY YEAR

Go will start his European campaign with a series of major races including the WSK races in Italy, the FIA European World Championships, RGMMC Champions of the Future, and a lot more.

Go’s first race will be the WSK Winter Cup in Italy later this month followed by the WSK Champion’s Cup in the OK category.

“What actually keeps me going and winning every race is because I do it for my country and for my team. I’m not just for myself, I’m working with a team a mechanic, a coach, and a team leader. People support me and that’s what’s keeping me going,” said Go who had an impressive 2022 campaign in Europe.

2022 has been a very fruitful year for the young karter. Before winning the ROK Superfinal title, Go had numerous podium finishes in various major races in Europe.

It includes his second-place finish in the FIA Karting Academy. He also rounded off the top three racers in the WSK Euro Series OK Junior Category and other races.

Go also revealed his future plans which include competing in the older age groups and starting cross-training in the more competitive Formula 4 racing.

OVERCOMING SETBACKS

Amidst the victories that he earned last year, Go also had a fair share of setbacks that helped him to improve his mental fortitude instead.

“In Europe, you usually have eight races in one weekend. If you have one single bad race, it could affect the rest. You’ll automatically not qualify for the next race because of that one bad race. I was too risky in some situations and I tried so hard that I suffered penalties. These are the mistakes that I’ve learned throughout the year. I learn from that and worked hard to put everything together to do better in the next race,” said Go who started racing at seven in Kartzone, here.

Besides the setbacks, Go admitted that the competition during the races was very tough. Go usually races against the best young karters in the world.

However, Go is ready for every challenge that comes his way.

“Everyone there competing in Europe is worthy to be champions. So, the mentality of all the drivers is they’re the best, so it’s going hard to go against them, that’s why I need mental strength so I can win against them,” added Go.

WINNING MENTALITY

Liacco revealed that Go was a favorite victim of bullying back when the latter was just starting racing locally.

He remembered one incident when everyone during a competition ganged up on Go even when the latter won the race fair and square.

Liacco said that Go’s winning mentality was born out of those who bullied his prized ward.

“I met William when he was seven years old. From bullying, from the challenges, now we have a world champion in the ROK Superfinal. I’m lucky to be a part of his journey,” said Liacco.

Just recently, Go was feted by The Golden Wheel Awards Foundation Inc. in its annual awarding last December 29, 2022, in Manila. He received a special plaque of appreciation for representing the country in the world’s biggest karting races. /rcg

