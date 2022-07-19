Cebuano William John Riley Go is first Filipino to secure podium finish in WSK Euro Series

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano karting sensation William John Riley Go became the first Filipino to bag a podium finish in the prestigious WSK Euro Series after landing third in the first round of the OK junior category held at the Circuito South Garda Karting in Lonato, Lombardia Italy last July 14-17, 2022.

The 14-year-old Go, who has been campaigning in Europe this year, made the Philippines proud in the international karting scene anew, just two months after logging another impressive feat in Belgium.

Last May, he finished second in the 2022 FIA Karting Academy Trophy in Genk, Belgium, to become the first Filipino in history to step on the Academy podium, finishing better than all but one of the 50 racers from various countries.

Last weekend, Go added another feather to his already decorated cap with a promising performance that landed him at third place out of 70 riders from different countries.

“As the first Filipino to bag a podium in the WSK series, it is indeed a great joy for me to bring pride to the Philippines. It motivates me to improve further in my future races,” said Go in a Facebook post.

Go finished the grueling 17-lap race with a time of 13 minutes and 40.997 seconds.

Ahead of Go were Dutch Rene’ Lammers, who finished second ( 13:39.067), and Polish Jan Pryzrowski, who topped the race with a time of 13:38.243.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the people who continuously support me. To my WV family, my team: Forza racing, my engine provider: GFR engines, my mechanic: Lazzaro Ferri, my coach: Davide Fore, my companion: Marthny Miano, and Infinity Sports Management. I could not have gone this far without your relentless effort and support, pushing me towards my goals. To the Almighty Father and Our Lady, I owe this all to you,” Go’s FB post read.

Go is set to race next in Sarno, Italy on July 31.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

SHAABAA to return with a bang: ‘It’s going to be the grandest season ever’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy