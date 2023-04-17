Poy Erram grateful for PBA’s quick action against hecklers

MANILA, Philippines-TNT’s Poy Erram expressed appreciation towards the PBA for taking swift action against hecklers making personal insults as he now tries to work on his composure for the rest of the Governors’ Cup Finals.

Erram was glad that the league stepped up by putting additional personnel at the stands during Sunday’s Game 4 at Smart Araneta Coliseum to ensure that similar incidents can be addressed immediately.

“I just want to thank the PBA because they quickly found a way to make sure that players from both teams are protected,” Erram said in Filipino after the Tropang Giga took a 116-104 win that tied the series at 2-2.

The veteran slotman turned emotional following TNT’s 117-103 defeat two nights prior, saying that a fan shouted unsavory remarks directed at his mother, an incident that was caused on video and later shared on social media.

Erram later disclosed that his mother had suffered a stroke recently in the United States.

Fellow players, Erram said, also reached out to him to show their support.

“It’s a big help that they have my back,” he said.

Now that he can put the incident behind, Erram hopes to finally focus on making sure that he can help TNT’s title drive.

Erram had two points and eight rebounds in a solid game for the Tropang Giga, whose Finals record 21 triples propelled them to victory.

“I have to stay calm and work on myself to help the team because I know I can help the team a lot,” Erram said. “If I stay calm, I avoid getting into foul trouble and do unnecessary things, I know I can help the team.”

